Los Angeles County identifies additional case of measles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of cases of measles among Los Angeles County residents this year has risen to seven.

The county Department of Public Health said Thursday a new confirmed case is linked to an outbreak of four cases reported last month and is not associated with the University of California, Los Angeles, or California State University, Los Angeles.

Both universities recently had quarantines for students staff who may have been exposed to measles.

Health officials say they have not identified any public exposure locations associated with the new case.

In addition to the cases involving county residents, there have been five cases among non-residents who traveled through the county.

Authorities are urging people to get immunized and to learn symptoms of the extremely contagious illness.