Lord & Taylor prepares to say goodbye to Fifth Avenue

FILE- In this Nov. 14, 2007 file photo, pedestrians peer into Lord & Taylor's holiday window display at the retailer's flagship store in New York. For generations, the lavish, theatrical holiday displays in the windows of the Lord & Taylor on Fifth Avenue helped define Christmas in New York. Lord & Taylor plans to close its longtime Fifth Avenue flagship in January 2019 after one last blowout sale.

NEW YORK (AP) — For generations, the lavish, theatrical holiday displays in the windows of the Lord & Taylor on Fifth Avenue helped define Christmas in New York.

This Christmas season, the most notable decorations at the Manhattan store are signs saying "everything must go."

Lord & Taylor plans to close its longtime Fifth Avenue flagship in January after one last blowout sale.

Next year, the 11-story, Italian Renaissance-style building will be taken over by WeWork, the workspace leasing company.

Shoppers snapping up the store's final bargains said they were saddened by its demise, especially the end of the holiday window displays Lord & Taylor helped pioneer.

WeWork and several investors aim to close the $850 million deal to buy the Fifth Avenue building by the end of January.