Longtime fire marshal killed in motor vehicle crash

The longtime fire marshal of Orange, Connecticut has been killed in a motor vehicle crash.

Timothy Smith died after his vehicle stuck a tree Sunday afternoon as he was driving southbound on Litchfield Turnpike in Woodbridge, according to the Woodbridge Police Department.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and there were no passenger's in Smith's car.

The New Haven Register reports the 56-year-old Smith was returning to his home in Prospect from a fire call. He had served as fire marshal for the town of Orange since 1989.

Orange Police Chief Bob Gagne said he and his department were “shocked and deeply saddened,” by Smith's death.

“Tim was a dedicated father and consummate professional. He was loved by friends and family and he was well-respected by public safety professionals in the fire, law enforcement, emergency medical and emergency management services,” Gagne said.

The Register reports that Smith has two daughters.

The crash remains under investigation. Woodbridge Police said the Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is working on the case.

Orange has a population of about 14,000 and is located just west of New Haven.