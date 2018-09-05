Longtime North Carolina politics professor Beyle dies at 84

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A professor who taught North Carolina politics to generations of students while shaping state public policy and leaders has died.

Thad Beyle worked at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill for 35 years, performing research on gubernatorial powers. His wife Pat said he died last Friday at age 84 at a Pittsboro hospice from complications from dementia.

Beyle was a New York native. He worked for Gov. Terry Stanford and joined the UNC-Chapel Hill faculty in the 1960s. Beyle once served as chairman of the North Carolina Center for Public Policy Research and N.C. Institute of Political Leadership.

Journalists frequently quoted Beyle. He came to The Associated Press bureau in Raleigh on election nights and provided post-result analysis.

Beyle's survivors also include four children and eight grandchildren.