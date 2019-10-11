Longshore tennis court argument leads to arrest

WESTPORT — An argument over showing identification at the Longshore tennis courts resulted in the arrest of a Westport man.

On Aug. 26 around 6 p.m., officers were called to the courts on report of a disturbance. Through investigation, it was determined a patron of the courts, 44-year-old Rahul Anand, had allegedly not followed protocol by not signing in when arriving, despite having a reservation.

The courts require that an individual making a reservation check in by providing photo identification, police said.

When approached by a staff member about this, “Anand allegedly became extremely upset and belligerent, yelling loudly and using repeated profanity, accusing staff and other patrons of racism and allegedly attempting to provoke a physical fight,” according to police.

The incident prompted other patrons to attempt to intervene, and it was also allegedly witnessed by a juvenile. Anand claimed it was the others who had provoked and attacked him, and that he felt he was being treated unfairly.

An arrest warrant was subsequently applied for and granted for Anand in connection with the incident.

On Oct. 10, upon being advised of the active warrant, Anand turned himself in at police headquarters and was charged with second-degree breach of peace.

Bond was set as a written promise to appear. Anand is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk for arraignment on Oct. 18.

