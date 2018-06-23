Long-awaited Parrot tailings removal project begins in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — A project to remove a huge pile of toxic mining and smelting waste buried under Butte Hill is underway.

Gov. Steve Bullock and several state officials and community leaders celebrated the start of the removal of the Parrot tailings on Thursday with a ceremonial dig.

State officials have spent about 12 years fighting with the Environment Protection Agency to remove the buried contamination to protect Blacktail and Silver Bow creeks.

A study conducted by the state found that the contaminated underground water was traveling considerably faster toward the creeks than the agency had originally believed.

Harley Harris with the Natural Resource Damage Council, who is overseeing the removal, says the real work is expected to start in July.

The state estimated last year that the removal could cost around $31 million.

