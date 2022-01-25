London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 5:47 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — London police said Tuesday they were investigating Downing Street parties during lockdown, putting further pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick revealed that an investigation was underway in a statement before the London Assembly. Dick said that Scotland Yard is now investigating “a number of events” at Downing Street.