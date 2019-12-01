Lodge catches fire at Whiteface Mountain, trails open

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — A fire tore through a lodge at the Whiteface Mountain Ski Area, but no one was injured and ski trail operations were unaffected.

Whiteface Mountain posted on Twitter that no delays were anticipated for the opening on Sunday with three lifts operating to seven trails.

The snowmakers were also in operation at the resort in Wilmington, New York.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday at the resort’s Mid-Station lodge. The blaze gutted the structure, which contained a restaurant.