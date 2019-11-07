Location announced for new Mormon church temple in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of a new Utah temple.

Church officials say Wednesday they acquired land located near 3000 E. 1580 South in St. George.

Church President Russell Nelson announced plans in October 2018 calling for a three-story temple in the city.

Officials say detailed plans and a groundbreaking date have not yet been released.

Officials say the temple would become the second in the city, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the 142-year-old St. George Utah Temple recently closed for renovations.

Officials say renovations including structural, mechanical and electrical work are expected to be completed in 2022.

Church officials say Utah is poised to have 23 temples across the state with this new one in Washington County and five additional proposals.