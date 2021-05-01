Local Wisconsin officials open to changing Foxconn deal

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Local officials in southeast Wisconsin where Foxconn Technology Group is building a manufacturing facility are looking into renegotiate their contract with the world's leading electronics provider after the state recently finalized a new downsized agreement to reflect the scaled back project.

The state's new contract with Foxconn makes $80 million in tax breaks available, down from nearly $3 billion in the the original 2017 deal that envisioned a substantially larger manufacturing facility near the Illinois border.