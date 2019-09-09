LobsterFest Sept. 21 at Compo Beach

WESTPORT — Westport Rotary Club hosts the original charitable Westport LobsterFest at Compo Beach on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 7 p.m., with fresh Maine lobsters. Westport Rotary LobsterFest serves around 1,200 ticket holders, who will feast beachside at the popular rain or shine event, which also is Westport Rotary’s main fundraiser. LobsterFest is a community-oriented way to support local philanthropic activities while feting the start of the fall season.

“We are thrilled to host this annual event at Compo Beach, where the community has a great time, and proceeds go to local charities and a handful to international projects,” said LobsterFest Chair Leslie Wolf. “Our club and community volunteers have hands-on involvement in helping those in great need.”

There will be kids’ activities, featuring the Melissa & Doug children’s tent, the return of the Hot Rubber Monkey Band, and fresh lobster from Maine.

“Buy your tickets now at westportrotary.com, as we always sell out,” Wolf says. “Come enjoy seeing your friends while supporting your community.”

The proceeds from LobsterFest support over 30 local organizations that address poverty, education and social needs in the surrounding communities, with 25% going to international Rotary charitable projects.

More than 300 volunteers at last year’s LobsterFest helped serve some 2,400 lobsters, 300 steaks, and 1,600 ears of corn, as well as raw oysters.

Admission is $60 per person for two 1.25-pound lobsters or a 14 oz. New York strip steak plus corn, cole slaw, bread and butter, potato salad, peppermint patties, and all the beer or wine you can drink. Tickets are available only in advance, online at www.westportrotary.org, at Joey’s By the Shore down at Compo Beach, and directly from Rotary Club members.

Representing a cross-section of local business and professional leaders, the Westport Rotary Club is an organization of men and women united in service to their community, vocation and the world. One of 35,200 Rotary clubs worldwide, the Westport Rotary Club is known for philanthropy and for providing hands-on project leadership both locally and internationally. More information is available at www.westportrotary.org.

The public is always welcome to attend Rotary Club luncheon meetings, which take place on Tuesdays from 12 noon to 1:30 pm at Branson Hall of Christ & Holy Trinity Church in Westport. The club welcomes membership inquiries. Please contact Club President Jonathan Baron at jonathanmb@aol.com or Membership Chair Alex Horton at alex@brbginsurance.com.