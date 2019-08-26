Loaded handgun detected in man's belongings at W.Va. airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man from Washington state has been caught with a loaded handgun at a West Virginia airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says in a news release TSA officers spotted the handgun Saturday at Tri-State Airport near Huntington.

The statement says the 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 bullets was with the man's belongings that entered an X-ray machine. TSA officers contacted airport police, who confiscated the gun and detained the Sultan, Washington, man for questioning.

It marked the seventh gun detected at the airport's checkpoint this year.