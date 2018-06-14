Little league honor, prayer service planned for child killed in crash

Perrin Delorey, 10, of Westport, holding a game ball he was awarded after a May 5 Little League Game.

WESTPORT — Days after the death of 10-year-old Perrin Delorey in an upstate New York accident, Westporters are banding together to remember the Greens Farms Elementary School fourth grader.

A prayer service will be held Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at St Luke Catholic Church in Westport.

On Saturday, members of Westport Baseball and Softball will gather for a tribute to Delorey at Kowalski Field at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Delorey’s number will be retired and a banner will be hung in his memory. His parents will be presented with a baseball signed by all his teammates.

Delorey died Monday after a Sunday car accident in upstate New York. Both his father, James Delorey, who was driving, and his mother, Angela H. Ryan, were injured in the crash but have been released from the hospital.

New York State Police responding to the scene originally reported that Perrin had not been wearing a seatbelt in the backseat. An autopsy proved that this was incorrectly state. Delorey had been strapped in, according to Troop G Public Information Officer Mark J. Cepiel.

