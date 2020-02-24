Little change in gas prices in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gas prices have stayed about the same in much of northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy.com survey shows Maine gas prices have risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, to an average of $2.42. The average price in New Hampshire is $2.39 per gallon, and $2.56 per gallon in Vermont. Those prices are unchanged from last week.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.4 cents to $2.47 per gallon in the last week. That's 6.4 cents lower per gallon than a month ago but 7.3 cents more per gallon than a year ago.