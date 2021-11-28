Little North Hunt Club celebrates 100 years at Hubbard Lake DARBY HINKLEY, The Alpena News Nov. 28, 2021
1 of4 Some members of Little North Hunt Club, from left, Dave Marshke, Ryan Olin, Ray Marshke, Jeff Karash, Bob Bont, Kim Adams, club president Larry Marshke, Don Allender, future member Chris Karash, and Jim Gerlach, gather for a photo around the kitchen table at the main lodge on Nov. 12, 2021, in Hubbard Lake, Mich. The club celebrated its 100th anniversary on Nov. 14, 1921. (Darby Hinkley/The Alpena News via AP) Darby Hinkley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Some members of Little North Hunt Club, front from left, are Bob Bont and club president Larry Marshke, back row from left, are Dave Marshke, Kim Adams, Don Allender, and past president Ray Marshke, pose on the north end of Hubbard Lake, Mich., on Nov. 12, 2021, as they gather to get ready for rifle hunting season. The club's 100th anniversary was on Nov. 14, 1921. (Darby Hinkley//The Alpena News via AP) Darby Hinkley/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 The entrance to the Little North Hunt Club is seen on Nov. 12, 2021, in Hubbard Lake, Mich. The club celebrated its 100th anniversary on Nov. 14, 1921. (Darby Hinkley/The Alpena News via AP) Darby Hinkley/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4
HUBBARD LAKE, Mich. (AP) — A century of stories, memories and camaraderie lies between the walls of the Little North Hunt Club lodge.
Nestled nine miles back in the woods on Hubbard Lake’s north end, Little North Hunt Club is part of the Consolidated Hunting League, which consists of 57 clubs located on 15,000 acres of land, or about 23 square miles, The Alpena News reports.