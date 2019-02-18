'Listen to Your Heart' exhibit may have saved man's life

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A museum exhibit may have saved the life of a North Carolina man.

The Times-News of Burlington reports that Boyd Hudson used a "Listen to Your Heart" exhibit at the Children's Museum of Alamance County last month.

Boyd placed both hands on the brass hand prints in front of a large drum. Sensors recorded his pulse and translated it for the drum, which then beat in time with it.

A tiny screen displayed the beats-per-minute in red numbers at the bottom. A normal, resting heart rate will stay steady, somewhere between 70 and 100 beats-per-minute. Hudson's pulse jumped back and forth erratically.

Boyd was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to stroke, heart failure and other complications. He's now undergoing treatment.

