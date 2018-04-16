List of winners at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards

Host Reba McEntire speaks at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A list of winners at the 53nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, held Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

— Entertainer of the year: Jason Aldean

— Album of the year: Chris Stapleton, "From A Room: Volume 1"

— Single record of the year: Sam Hunt, "Body Like A Back Road"

— Song of the year: "Tin Man," Miranda Lambert

— Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

— Female vocalist of the year: Miranda Lambert

— Vocal Duo: Brothers Osborne

— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

— Vocal event of the year: Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

— New female vocalist of the year: Lauren Alaina

— New male vocalist of the year: Brett Young

— New vocal duo or group of the year: Midland