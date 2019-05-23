Lincoln officials open to considering plastic bag regulation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln city leaders are interested in regulating single-use plastic shopping bags, despite stop-start efforts to reduce their use in Omaha.

State and local governments around the country have been implementing regulations to reduce or prohibit the use of plastic bags. Advocates say it could help conserve wildlife and protect the environment.

On Tuesday, the Democrat-dominated Omaha City Council approved a ban on single-use plastic bags at stores larger than 10,000 square feet (930 square meters) by 2022. But Republican Mayor Jean Stothert vetoed the ordinance on Wednesday.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says she wants to discuss plastic bag regulation options with the City Council and the community.

City Council Chair Jane Raybould says many people reuse plastic bags from the grocery store.

