Lincoln neighbor who later ran Sears remembered in lecture

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The story of a boy who grew up across the street from Abraham Lincoln's family and later presided over one the nation's larger retailers will be told in the annual George L. Painter Looking for Lincoln Lecture.

Julius Rosenwald spent his formative years in the shadow of the future president and grew up to be president of Sears, Roebuck & Co. He used the fortune he amassed to help those who faced racial injustices.

His life will be recalled as part of the annual lecture series at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site. It's presented with the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, which preserves the history of the central Illinois communities touched by Lincoln's life.

The Rosenwald home, part of the Lincoln historic site, will be renamed in his honor and an exhibit panel about his life and legacy unveiled.