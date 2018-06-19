Lincoln judge named to Nebraska Supreme Court

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lancaster County judge will fill a vacancy on the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The governor's office Monday announced the selection of 48-year-old John Freudenberg. Freudenberg is replacing Justice John Wright, who died in March. He'd served 24 years on the court.

Freudenberg has been a county court judge in Lancaster County since 2017. Freudenberg spent a decade as the criminal bureau chief in the state attorney general's office before being named a court judge. His Supreme Court appointment takes effect July 6.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has now named four of the seven members of the state's highest court.