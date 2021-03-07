Lights festival bright spot for new teen group in Westport Jarret Liotta March 7, 2021 Updated: March 7, 2021 11:49 a.m.
1 of15
Ben Larsson, 17, of Westport, helps with the art project at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
2 of15
Group organizer Addison Moore, 15, of Westport, talks with his friends at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
3 of15
Aiden Chen, 7, of Fairfield, left, helps his brother Liam, 5, at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
4 of15
Allison Carcro, 14, of Westport does some decorating at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 5 of15
6 of15
James Murphy, 8, of Old Greenwich, hangs his decorated CD at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
7 of15
Julia Dwork, 4, of Westport, and her sister Lottie, 3, do some creative work at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
8 of15
People run through the light tunnel project at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
9 of15
Mercer Sukholisky, 5, of Westport works on a decoration at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 10 of15
11 of15
Michael Dwork of Westport helps his daughter Lottie, 3, hang her decoration at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
12 of15
Emily Carver, 16, of Westport, works with her teen teammates at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
13 of15
Colleen Conkling of South Salem, N.Y., helps her daughter Calliope, 3, with her project at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
14 of15
Members of Up Next Teens talk over plans at the Winter Outdoor Lights Festival at MoCA Westport on Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
15 of15
WESTPORT — The energy of some local teens helped light up a special happening at MoCA Westport on Saturday afternoon.
The Winter Outdoor Lights Festival featured a fair-like atmosphere, with food, DJ music and a chance for children to decorate shiny compact discs that were then incorporated into a light path that will be on display at the museum throughout the week.