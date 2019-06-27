Lightning strikes injure 3 during heavy storm in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Three people have been injured by lightning strikes during heavy storms in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that a 10-year-old boy and two men sustained serious injuries in two separate lightning strikes on Oahu Tuesday.

As heavy rain continued Wednesday, a brown-water advisory was in effect for Oahu along with a flash flood watch for Oahu, Niihau and Kauai.

A Honolulu Fire Department spokesman says a child and his father were traveling in a pickup truck around 9 a.m. when lightning struck an electric transformer and sent sparks onto the boy's right arm.

Fire officials say two men aged 46 and 32 sustained arm injuries while touching an airplane struck by lightning at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 8:45 p.m.

None of the injuries were reported as life-threatening.

