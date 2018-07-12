Lightning strike causes fire at Duluth church

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A lightning strike sparked a fire at a Duluth church that caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

The Duluth Fire Department says lightning struck Christ Lutheran Church in the Piedmont neighborhood about 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews arrived to find fire around a cross cupola on the roof. Firefighters knocked down the flames and also quickly contained a fire on the roof.

Authorities say damage to the building is estimated at $50,000 and damage to contents is estimated at $25,000.

No one was hurt. Christ Lutheran president Carolyn Lofald tells WDIO-TV officials of Peace Lutheran Church have offered their church for services on Sunday.