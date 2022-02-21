Light rain brings hope for fire-ravaged Argentina province VICTOR CAIVANO, Associated Press Feb. 20, 2022 Updated: Feb. 21, 2022 12:29 a.m.
CORRIENTES, Argentina (AP) — Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly Sunday, although the light rains that began over the weekend gave some hope to firefighters.
Corrientes province is the most affected area, where officials said at least eight separate fires continued to burn and had devastated at least 9% of its territory. The flames are consuming about 30,000 hectares (89,000 acres) a day in Corrientes, destroying almost 800,000 hectares so far, according to the latest official reports.
Written By
VICTOR CAIVANO