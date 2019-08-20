Lifeguard coverage winding down at Westport beaches

WESTPORT — With school around the corner and summer coming to an end, lifeguards at Westport beaches will soon be off duty for the season.

The Parks and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday that lifeguards will be on duty at Burying Hill Beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Thursday. Starting Friday, no lifeguards will be on duty at that beach.

Compo Beach lifeguards will continue to be on their regular schedule until Sept. 2, and beach emblems for parking will be required through Sept. 30.

