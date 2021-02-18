Libya's new interim leader meets with Egyptian president

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s newly elected interim prime minister on Thursday held talks in Cairo with the Egyptian president as part of his efforts to galvanize support from regional powers and try to unify the fractured North African nation.
Earlier this month, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah was elected as prime minister by Libyan delegates at a U.N.-sponsored conference near Geneva. The delegates also elected a three-member Presidential Council, which along with Dbeibah will lead Libya though national elections in December. Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat from the country’s east, was selected as chairman of the council.