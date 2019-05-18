Letters to the editor: Tolls are the best option, and more

Who likes tolls?

To the editor :

Nobody really likes tolls ... unless they are a better option than the alternatives.

What I do not like is that my daily commute to GCT is now 30 minutes longer. As a consequence, the value of my home in Westport has decreased.

What I do not like is worrying about the safety of the roads and bridges while traveling on the CT highways. Fifty-seven percent of public roads in CT are in poor condition; 338 bridges rated as structurally deficient.

What I really do not like is that these issues are becoming divisive instead of bringing all of the CT residents together to find fair and common-sense solutions.

Nobody denies that there is an infrastructure crisis in CT.

CT is the only state on the eastern seaboard without tolls to fix these problems.

Bonding is not a sustainable source of revenue. Also, it lets out-of-staters off the hook. CT residents should not have to pay 100 percent of the costs when out-of-state drivers represent 40 percent of the traffic.

Introducing fair, safe and flexible tolls is a much better solution for the long-term safety and health of our beautiful state.

CT can do better!

Joelle Berger

Westport

Let’s install tolls

To the editor :

There is no dispute about the state of our infrastructure in Connecticut. Our old roads and bridges pose serious safety issues. Moreover, the state of our infrastructure deters businesses and families from moving here. We need to attract young families and businesses to grow our economy.

As Governor Lamont says, it is foolish to “kick the can down the road” and burden our children and grandchildren by borrowing all of the necessary funds. He has a better plan.

Let’s install tolls on our major roads and let out-of-state residents chip in 40 percent of our infrastructure repair costs. Every other state on the Eastern seaboard does this.

Smart tolls need not be burdensome to Connecticut residents. We have the technology to provide discounts for Connecticut EZ Pass users, commuters and other frequents users and low income residents. We can also place tolls in a manner that will discourage drivers from exiting the highway onto local roads to avoid the tolls.

Smart tolls will also offer congestion pricing. That will discourage trucks from driving on our roads during commuting hours, improving the commute for our residents.

It seems like legislators have concerns about the specifics of the toll bill — details like placement of gantries and how the discounts will work. I understand the desire for these details, but Connecticut can’t wait. The details can be fine-tuned through the bipartisan commission that the governor’s bill would create.

Let’s approve the governor’s concept of tolls and get Connecticut moving forward.

Vicki Volper

Westport