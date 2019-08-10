Letters to the editor: Thank you for book sale support

Thank you for book sale support

To the editor:

We are writing to thank the community for its support of the Westport Library’s 27th annual Summer Book Sale. The sale, held at the end of July, was powered by a dedicated group of volunteers, who worked very hard to make it successful, even while faced with adverse weather conditions: storms and extreme heat.

Many individuals, as well as community organizations, donated their time to make the sale a huge success. Special thanks go to Builders Beyond Borders, National Charity League, Service League of Boys, Homes with Hope, the Gillespie Center, Abilis, STAR, Sunrise and Noon Rotary and Y’s Men.

It takes hundreds of community members of all ages to price, manage and sort donations all year round, then to set up the sale, work during the sale and help clean up. We are grateful for all of those who stepped up to help. Additional special thanks to Trader Joe’s, who provided the bags shoppers so appreciated.

This year, the Jesup Green was abuzz with activity as close to 7,000 shoppers browsed through a record number of books in over 70 categories. We were happy to have part of the book sale once again back inside the newly renovated library. This year, the DVDs, CDs, records and mass market paperbacks brought hundreds of dedicated shoppers into the building.

As for so many years before, we once again collaborated with the Westport Downtown Merchants Association which held its annual Fine Arts Festival the same weekend. We were especially proud to host the Emerging Artists’ tent on the Riverwalk. This is a wonderful way for the community to come together and celebrate Westport.

All proceeds from this, and all other library book sales, go directly to support the library’s nearly 2,000 programs per year. We are extremely grateful for the many volunteers and donors who make these sales possible.

If you would like to donate books to the Library for future sales, we accept donations every day during Library hours in the marked trailer on Jesup Green. We look forward to seeing you at the library!

Westport Library staff