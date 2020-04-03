Letters to the editor: Taking responsibility for our actions; Support local businesses

Taking responsibility for our actions

To the editor :

As a lifelong Westport resident and a journalist now covering the coronavirus, I was both dismayed and not surprised to learn that a party in my hometown turned into one of the early epicenters of the virus’ spread.

Westport is a town with a deep history of compassion and global engagement. It is precisely this shared legacy that should make us a model for reacting to the coronavirus. While most viruses of this type usually flourish in the world’s slums and poorer countries, it has been the unusual nature of COVID-19 to be a virus especially attached to the 1 percent.

From stylish European ski resorts, prime minister’s residences and wealthy beach front communities, this virus has found a home among the world’s elite and has piggybacked on their high-flying lifestyle to spread around the world.

Before the virus outbreak, frequent travelers were being criticized by a young Swedish girl about our love of exotic vacations and how our carbon footprints add to global warming. If this wasn’t enough, the spread of the cornavirus should teach us once and for all that we all need to take responsibility for our actions, regardless of how good our political intentions may be.

In short, when we emerge from this cloud, I believe the global elites and those in the upper income brackets need to take a hard look at how they live their lives, and how the choices of endless global travel can have a negative effect on an increasingly fragile planet.

Spencer Platt

Westport

Support local businesses

To the editor :

There are many that will receive checks from the government in the next couple of weeks that do not need the money.

Step 1: Identify a few local businesses that you frequent. Step 2: Buy gift cards or certificates of $25 to $50 each with the money you just received. Step 3: Give those cards to people that need them.

This helps the local business. It help those that that are less fortunate. It will make you feel good for doing the right thing. You can also do this if you do not receive a check.

Charlie Miller

Westport