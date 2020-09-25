Letters to the editor: Steinberg — A champion for the environment; and more

Thomas is a trustworthy businesswoman

To the editor:

We are proud to wholeheartedly support Stephanie Thomas for state representative for the 143rd District. We have gotten to know Stephanie as trustworthy and committed to public service, and she is just the kind of person we’d like to see in a position of political responsibility representing us in Hartford. She wants to be there, and we need her there.

There are other candidates certainly, but Stephanie is the real deal. As a businesswoman she understands the art of listening and negotiating, seeing more than one side of any issue. We know she’ll do an excellent job for the people she will work with and serve.

So vote for Stephanie Thomas this Nov. 3.

Sandy and Larry Lefkowitz

Westport

Steinberg — A champion for the environment

To the editor:

I am writing in support of state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg and to let your readers knows some of the ways he fights for Westport and the state of Connecticut.

My company Lodestar Energy is a solar developer, headquartered in Connecticut, that builds 5 to 15 acre solar farms across the state. These projects save towns money, create quality jobs, increase tax revenue, and improve the stability of our electric grid. Steinberg sits on the Energy and Technology Committee for the state and has consistently been a champion of renewable and clean energy.

He pushes back against Eversource when they tilt the playing field against renewable energy and against the consumer. He demands transparency and fights for us when Eversource inefficiently add costs and tries to recover them through rate increases. This was on full display at the hearings on tropical storm Isaias, when Steinberg held Eversource executives accountable for their slow, inefficient response and poor communication.

I have the great pleasure to serve on the board of Wakeman Town Farm, one of the jewels of Westport. Steinberg was the first elected official to support the farm. He spoke in support of funding needed to renovate the farmhouse, which has transformed the uses of the farm. He comes to every event and volunteers every year to serve guests at our annual Harvestfest fundraiser. He is simply a great friend of the farm.

Steinberg is a fantastic champion of Westport and I would encourage all of you to vote for him. Thanks in advance for your support.

Jaime A. Smith

Westport