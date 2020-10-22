Letters to the editor: Readers show support for state candidates

Thomas understands families’ concerns on medical cost

Several years ago, with one phone call, my life changed. I had recently resigned from my job, but with good qualifications and references, I expected to find another one quickly. A Cobra plan was expensive and I thought, I’m active and vital, how big a risk could it be? It turned out to be a potentially fatal one. That call was my doctor with the news that I had an aggressive cancer that would require major surgery, radiation and chemo. Fortunately, I lived in Connecticut where we have inexpensive, comprehensive, state-sponsored insurance. I received the medical care I needed and am alive to write this now.

I understand the value of accessible and affordable healthcare without restrictions on pre-existing conditions. That’s why I’m encouraging voters to choose Stephanie Thomas for State Representative from the 143rd district. She understands the concerns families face when it comes to medical costs. Promises are easily made, but Stephanie has laid out specific objectives to ensure equity in access to healthcare.

Connecticut is the insurance capital of the country. We are uniquely positioned to hold insurance companies’ accountable bearing the cost of coronavirus-related medical care. Stephanie supports legislation to mandate this if necessary.

As a small business owner and fundraising consultant, Stephanie knows the stressers that affect businesses, nonprofits, and individuals alike. In order to keep healthcare affordable for all, she supports a public option and caps on prescription drug prices.

But these actions alone cannot erase the stress, fear and grief engendered by the pandemic. Now more than ever, we need action that will close the gap in coverage and end the stigma between medical and mental healthcare needs. This will ensure help for those who seek support from the effects of Covid-19, and can help end the school shootings that have terrorized our country and our neighbors.

Stephanie Thomas has built her career on her integrity, problem-solving skills, gentle charisma, and agile intelligence. When Stephanie says she’ll do something, she builds relationships and finds common ground, and it gets done. The 143rd will be lucky to have this outstanding woman as a Representative.

Deborah Howland-Murray, Westport resident

Vote Kim Healy for local control of schools and zoning

With Connecticut in an epic financial and economic mess, now is the time for us to elect a State Senator with real life experience, common sense, and fiscal responsibility rather than slogans and sound bites.

That’s why I will be voting for Republican and Independent Party Endorsed Kim Healy for State Senate. With State Democrats pushing hard for school regionalization, and expanding Affordable Housing zoning statutes we need her more than ever. Kim has been and continues to be an outspoken opponent to school regionalization in any form. Unfortunately, Senator Haskell has purposely been unclear where exactly he stands and his position seems to change depending who he is talking to. You can call it “School Regionalization”, “Municipal Resource Sharing” or even “Quality Educational Diversity,” but the idea is still is the same and it will have a devastating affect to our children’s education and their future. We should be raising the bar of expectation and quality of our education in every district, not dismantling successful ones. Listening to Kim it is clear that she understands the need to keep local control over our children’s education and not leave it to a group of politicians in Hartford.

Here in the heart of Fairfield County, we see the devastating impact of mass density housing being pushed on to us under the guise of affordable housing where the units being built are anything but affordable. If you want to see the devastating effects to the environment of affordable housing, I invite you to Bethel. Take a look at the streams and waterways around these projects now polluted with debris and pushing the wild life into smaller and smaller areas to live. We have watched our State Senator Will Haskell do nothing to stop this new urban sprawl and yet on some occasions we see him encouraging it with fellow leadership in his party. Kim Healy has a clear understanding of the issues facing the 26th District and has our best interests at heart. I am asking every friend, family member and neighbor to please come out and vote for Kim Healy for State Senate. Vote as if your child’s future is at stake, BECAUSE IT IS.

William Duff