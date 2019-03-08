Letters to the editor: Plastic bag ban should go to referendum; Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day

Plastic bag ban should go to referendum

To the editor:

Some state legislators would like to introduce an environmental bill in the near future prohibiting grocery stores from distributing plastic bags to their customers.

The language of the bill as written in the Feb. 15 issue of the Westport News will “prohibit use and distribution of single-use plastic bags, promote the use of reusable bags, and establish fees on paper bags.”

Since a bill such as this would affect the entire state, why not let each voter decide for himself or herself in a statewide referendum?

If the voters agree that plastic bags will be prohibited, and acquiesce that they will be charged if they choose to use a paper bag, then it becomes law. If they disagree, then it does not become law. A referendum is an inclusive approach for the voters to decide an important issue.

Michael Treadwell

Westport

Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day

To the editor:

This St. Patrick’s Day, you don’t have to be Irish to don green and hit the streets to celebrate. But don’t depend on luck to end the night safely. Planning ahead should be part of your celebration, from the parade to the pub. On March 17 and every day, it’s important to enjoy responsibly.

Even the luckiest four-leaf clover can’t prevent the negative effects of harmful drinking, but these two guidelines can:

1. Plan ahead for safe rides.

2. Hydrate between beers.

Responsible drinking has long been a priority for Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners, including Dichello Distributors. Over the past 37 years, together we have invested more than $1 billion in national advertising campaigns and community-based programs to promote alcohol responsibility, and prevent drunk driving and other harmful drinking behaviors.

This St. Patrick’s Day, we’re asking you to join us. Those who plan ahead and enjoy responsibly will have luck on their side.

Tony Lota

Dichello Distributors, Inc.