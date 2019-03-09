Letters to the editor: Keep Westport a small, quaint town; Start repairing Coleytown
Start repairing Coleytown school
To the editor:
I would like to share my opinion about the current situation with Coleytown Middle School.
I think any middle school student needs a proper learning environment as well as a proper social environment.
Jack Noble
Westport
Keep Westport a small, quaint town
To the editor:
The character of Westport is changing with all the affordable housing being forced on this town.
We are not Stamford or Norwalk. We don’t want the added congestion that comes with more condos or apartments.
Keep Westport the small, quaint town it is and the reason so many of us moved here.
Jane Dally
Westport