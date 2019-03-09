Letters to the editor: Keep Westport a small, quaint town; Start repairing Coleytown

Start repairing Coleytown school

To the editor:

I would like to share my opinion about the current situation with Coleytown Middle School.

I think any middle school student needs a proper learning environment as well as a proper social environment.

This is why I think we should immediately start work on repairing Coleytown Middle School instead of spending so much money on portable classrooms.

Jack Noble

Westport

Keep Westport a small, quaint town

To the editor:

The character of Westport is changing with all the affordable housing being forced on this town.

We are not Stamford or Norwalk. We don’t want the added congestion that comes with more condos or apartments.

Keep Westport the small, quaint town it is and the reason so many of us moved here.

Jane Dally

Westport