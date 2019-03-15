https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Letters-to-the-editor-A-heartfelt-tribute-to-our-13689343.php
Letters to the editor: A heartfelt tribute to our WFD
Poem: A heartfelt tribute to our WFD
Earth angels came down to town
in the middle of the night
Heroes without capes
Oh — what a sight ...
The asst. chief, shift commander
and their team from the WFD
responding to a fire
at Christ and Holy Trinity.
You performed with precision,
wisdom and skill,
in below freezing winter’s chill.
And for keeping the fire at bay
so quickly on Ash Wednesday,
you’re just the very best
of the best.
Kudos, 3 cheers and hooray!
Your halos glowed
with a radiant beam.
Westport salutes you
with profound esteem.
Annie Fasanella
Westport
