Letters to the editor: A heartfelt tribute to our WFD

Poem: A heartfelt tribute to our WFD

Earth angels came down to town

in the middle of the night

Heroes without capes

Oh — what a sight ...

The asst. chief, shift commander

and their team from the WFD

responding to a fire

at Christ and Holy Trinity.

You performed with precision,

wisdom and skill,

in below freezing winter’s chill.

And for keeping the fire at bay

so quickly on Ash Wednesday,

you’re just the very best

of the best.

Kudos, 3 cheers and hooray!

Your halos glowed

with a radiant beam.

Westport salutes you

with profound esteem.

Annie Fasanella

Westport