Letters to the editor

Thanks for support

of annual book sale

To the Editor:

We are writing to thank the community for its support of the Westport Library’s 26th annual Summer Book Sale. The sale went on successfully last weekend powered by a dedicated group of volunteers. It takes over 300 community members of all ages to price, manage and sort donations all year round, then to set up the sale, work during the sale and help clean up.

Many individuals, as well as community organizations, donated their time to make the sale a huge success. Special thanks go to: Builders Beyond Borders, National Charity League, Service League of Boys, Sunrise and Noon Rotary, Westport/Weston Y 6:45 a.m. water aerobics and Y’s Men. Additional special thanks to Trader Joe’s, who provided the bags shoppers so appreciated.

This year, due to the ongoing construction, as part of the Library’s transformation project, the sale took place entirely outside the library, under the tents, on Jesup Green. Over 7,000 shoppers of all ages came to the sale to select their favorite finds from a vast selection of materials: books in dozens of categories, DVDs, CDs, sheet music and more. Many also spent time at Taylor Place creating wearable book art or typing stories in six words with the folks from Backspace.

We were also proud once again this year to collaborate with the Westport Downtown Merchants Association which held its annual Fine Arts Festival the same weekend as the book sale. These events are wonderful ways for the community to come together and celebrate Westport!

All proceeds from this, and all other library book sales, go directly to support the Library’s nearly 2,000 programs per year. We are extremely grateful for the many volunteers and donors who make these sales possible. If you would like to donate books to the Library for future sales, we accept donations every day during Library hours. For more on our book sales and other Library news, visit westportlibrary.org.

We look forward to seeing you at the library!

The Westport Library Board of Trustees

Bill Harmer, Westport Library executive director

Mimi Greenlee, Dick Lowenstein, Suzy Hooper and Heli Stagg of Book Sale Committee