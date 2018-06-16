Letters to the Editor: Thank you for help with golf tournament

To the editor:

The Westport Center for Senior Activities recently held their 18th annual “Friendship through Fitness” Golf Tournament at Longshore Club & Park. The goal of this event is to continue to foster communication and interaction between the seniors and the Staples High School boys and girls golf players and to raise money to help maintain and purchase equipment in the Center’s fitness room.

A special thank you to Virginia Ferraari, Aracelli Cetina, Dana Johnson for working so hard on organizing this tournament and to Staples High School golf coaches Patty Kondub and Peter Caligiure for organizing the students. The Center also wishes to thank the following for their support: Adventure Park, Harvest, Izzo Garden Center, Joes Pizza , Little Barn, Longshore Golf Pro Jon Janik, Michael Kors, Pane Bene Gift, Picture This Frame Shop & Nylan Gallery, Reddi Cut Carpet, Roly Poly Westport, Saugatuck Sweets, Silver Ribbon, Star Palace Salon, Tarrentino’s, Viva Zapata and Jennifer Fava, Director of Parks and Recreation.

If you would like to find out more information about the Center or next year’s tournament, kindly call Sue Pfister, Director, Westport Center for Senior activities at 203-341-5098.

Susan L. Pfister

Westport

Statement on anti-Semitism in our community

To the editor:

As clergy in the town of Fairfield, serving both Jewish and Christian congregations, we were deeply troubled by the reports of anti-Semitic taunts hurled at players during a lacrosse game between two local teams. Religious bigotry has no place here, and we affirm the statements since made by school and community leaders committing to the ongoing work of tolerance and inclusion.

Yet the responsibility for such work rests not just on them, but on us all. Anti-Semitism is an ugly stain on our fabric, and its removal will require a commitment by all of us, across all faiths. The words spoken by our young people are but a reflection of what, somewhere, they have learned. And so it falls to us to create communities in which all are valued, all traditions honored, and no one is subjected to hatred simply for who they are and the faith they represent. We must, together, reject all expressions of intolerance.

As clergy of this town, we commit to leadership in a collective effort to end religious bigotry. We invite all the community to seek opportunities to learn from one another, and to listen to the voices of those who have experienced exclusion.

We live in a wonderful town, with teens who make us proud in so many ways, and with examples of compassion and kindness all around us. Our vision is of a Fairfield even better than it is now. We pledge to work toward that vision, in the name of the God who created us all, and in whose image we are each made.

Faithfully,

Rev. Dr. Alida Ward, Greenfield Hill Congregational Church

The Rev. Margaret R. Hodgkins, Rector, Trinity Episcopal Church

Rev. Samuel S. Kachuba, S.T.L., St. Pius X Catholic Church

Rabbi Marcelo Kormis, Congregation Beth El

The Rev. Kevin Olds, Rector, St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church

Rev. Dr. Susan Owen, The Carolton

The Rev. Canon Diane Peterson, Deacon, Trinity Episcopal Church

Rabbi James Prosnit, Congregation B’nai Israel

Reverend Vanessa Payne Rose, First Church Congregational

Rev. Dr. David Rowe, Greenfield Hill Congregational Church

Rabbi Evan Schultz, Congregation B’nai Israel

Rev. David Spollett, First Church Congregational

Rev. Dr. Vern Swett, First Church Congregational

Rev. Laura Whitmore, Southport Congregational Church