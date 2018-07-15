Letters to the Editor: Ridiculously high rents creating ghost town...

To the editor:

Anyone who’s been down Main Street in Westport lately will notice that there’s probably more shops “out” of business than “in” business. Having been an employee at three different locations downtown, I am well aware of the rents that start upwards of $10,000 a month (and that’s cheap). The rent in one of the places I worked at was $10,000 per month and that was on the third floor with entrance in the way back that no one could actually find. Ultimately we lost business and were forced out. Shops in town are most likely paying upwards of $30,000/$40,000 or more, depending. What the ... WHO sets these standards? Am I safe to say: shame on you greedy landlords ... is there something I don’t know? Because, please help me out here, you’d rather see empty buildings/shops rather than generate business ... are you getting tax relief? How exactly does this work? Where’s P&Z and why are they allowing these hideous rents?

When I moved to town in 1964, Westport was a sweet little town, as many know — so what is it? Who’s allowing these outrageous rents? And why? Does it occur to any one of you fat cats that if your store was occupied and generating business, another may follow suit and so on and so on IF the rents weren’t so hideous!

Hey P&Z or town tax people or whomever is responsible for generating income for our town. Here’s the plan: If a building/store front/shop is empty for six months, a mandatory rent reduction must take place. If it doesn’t get a tenant in two more months, another rent reduction must happen. If still no tenant ... landlord MUST pay a high penalty to town of Westport for every month after that until the space get rented at a reasonable rate. Then people, at least these empty properties would generate income for our town and for the landlord as well. Of course this would include all empty properties on Post Road as well.

If you’re reading this and saying to yourself, “This person doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” you are probably right — I don’t. However, it doesn’t take a genius to drive up/down Post Road and downtown Westport to see empty buildings, with more going up (oh yay, more unoccupied empty places). What’s the goal here? To create a ghost town?

Hmmm, what if there were shops, stores, bars, restaurants, etc. in all these places? What a concept, eh? Or duh?

I sure hope this is clear, because I’d really like to know who is allowing these rents and why. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only curious one. Haven’t we seen too many “mom and pop” shops get driven out of town BECAUSE of the rents; hmmm, weren’t these the very shops that made our town charming? Throw us a bone here.

Carla Bowden

Westport

Trauma for children crossing the border

To the editor:

We have all seen and read about the practice of separating children from their parents at the southern border. Most people are disturbed by the concept of separating families. But we encourage everyone to truly consider what this separation can mean for these vulnerable children — their psychological wellbeing in particular.

The children crossing the border have already been subjected to severe stress — from crime and poverty in their home country to the challenges of extensive travel. They have often had too little food, water and sleep. Think about your own children. How would they react to these conditions? And then to be taken away from their parents and held in warehouse conditions? Add to this burden that they may not speak the language of those who are now responsible for them.

The immediate trauma to these children is obvious. What about the long-term consequences? Decades of psychological and brain research show that the impact of traumatic events, including separations from caregivers, can be far-reaching and long-lasting. Without proper treatment, a child who experiences a sudden separation from his parents is more likely to develop compromised attachments and debilitating symptoms of anxiety and depression.

With adequate mental health and emotional support, however, the harm to these children can be mitigated. Unfortunately, we have read next to nothing about the support the children receive in the detention centers where they are housed. Are trained mental health clinicians even available to these children in distress?

We write this letter as advocates for children who are not able to speak for themselves.

The Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut is committed to improving the mental and behavioral health of children and teens. Every day, our team of 55 counselors treat children who have experienced trauma from a range of circumstances, including community violence and physical abuse, the loss of parents, neglect caused by parental opioid abuse, and sexual abuse

Georgette Harrison, Jessica Welt, Eliot Brenner, Rich Ostuw and Jill Gordon

Child Guidance Center

of Southern Connecticut

Focusing on the big stuff for a change

To the editor:

To begin to recover from the damage that Gov. Dan Malloy has inflicted on Connecticut, we must first get our priorities right. We must separate the important from the unimportant — the big stuff from the small stuff.

Let me elaborate.

For too long we have placed few demands on our state legislators. Usually, it’s been enough to see them smiling and shaking hands at public gatherings and social events. That’s the small stuff. The big stuff happens elsewhere, in Hartford, away from the eyes of their constituents. It is when our representatives are in Hartford that we should ask: Do they vote for our interests or somebody else’s interests? It can be hard to know the answer as we’re busy with our normal lives with friends and families while trying to make a living. But then there are times when the answer becomes pretty obvious.

It is certainly obvious in the case of state Sen. Bob Duff, now in his 13th year representing the 25th state Senatorial district, which includes all of Norwalk and most of Darien. He has achieved renown as a master of the small stuff. Hardly any ribbon cutting or a groundbreaking ever goes by without being blessed by his appearance before the camera. The big stuff? Not so much. Let’s look at some examples.

Just recently he tweeted the following statement: “Another transportation investment shunned by Republicans in our state. Amazing! Glad the Democrats had the vision to make it happen.”

The same day, the papers in Hartford and New Haven were aglow with pictures of Mr. Duff and his leader, Gov. Malloy, along with assorted other officials enjoying a train ride. That was the subject of his tweet. The “investment” is the new commuter rail line from New Haven to Hartford, which eventually will continue on from Hartford to Springfield, Mass.

For some reason, though, Mr. Duff doesn’t tell us why many people — and not just Republicans — haven’t been so keen on the idea. How many of us in Norwalk and Darien need to commute by train from New Haven to Hartford? And yet the price tag for Malloy’s grandiose rail system, which taxpayers in Mr. Duff’s senatorial district are paying a large share of, will likely amount to billions of dollars when completed. Big stuff.

The system will also require never-ending taxpayer subsidies to operate because it will never carry enough passengers to sustain itself. All this while Connecticut under Malloy verges on bankruptcy, and as hundreds of taxpayers pack up and head for the exits every week.

Another Malloy boondoggle is the new 10-mile roadway between Hartford and New Britain built for the exclusive use of commuter buses. More big stuff. It has a price tag of over $700 million. But how many of us in Norwalk or Darien need to hop on a bus from New Britain to Hartford? Yet Bob Duff, when not showing up at ribbon cuttings, was fully supportive of Malloy in spending Norwalk-Darien taxpayer money on those distant projects.

Rather than “standing up for you,” the slogan he trots out every election year, he stands behind a system in which Norwalk gets back less than 10 percent of the money we send to Hartford, and Darien gets back less than 1 percent. But thanks to his years of seniority in the state Senate, Mr. Duff finds himself with the title of majority leader. His leadership of anything, however, has been notoriously absent, given his preference for servility to Gov. Malloy.

We are now in a time when a lot more big stuff needs close attention. It includes how the Walk Bridge in Norwalk will be replaced, getting our fair share of state education funding, fending off the Malloy’s plan for highway tolls, to name a few. Given Mr. Duff’s history as a Mini-Malloy, how much can we rely on him to do the right thing on those and other big issues?

I don’t think we can, which is why I’ve stepped forward to be the Republican nominee to replace him. I grew up in Norwalk from the age of 8, was educated in Norwalk public schools, and earned a B.A. in political science from the University of Connecticut. My wife and I and our two daughters love living in Norwalk and have great optimism for its future. I’ve established a successful business here. I know how jobs are created. And unlike the incumbent state senator, my priorities will be on the interests of my constituents.

Marc D’Amelio