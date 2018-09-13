Letters to the Editor: I’m a Democrat, disappointed in Woog, support for Hwang

After 66 years, I am a Democrat

To the editor :

Yesterday I went to Town Hall and resigned from the Republican Party. I learned I could have done this online.

Republican leaders in Washington have turned their backs on values I believe in: reproductive choice, environmental protection, voters’ rights for everyone, immigration reform. They no longer listen to Republican moderates

So now, after 66 years, I am a Democrat.

Jo Ann Davidson

Westport

Vote McCabe for positive change

To the editor :

It’s so easy for me to be a one (or two) issue voter. I typically just focus on the things that are most important to me personally. But the problems we have in Connecticut these days are so complicated that I’ve decided to take a different approach this year.

On Nov. 6, I plan to vote for the person — not just the issues — and the person I am going to vote for is Michelle Lapine McCabe, who is running for the state Senate in the 28th District, which includes Fairfield, Newtown, Easton, and parts of Weston and Westport.

I’m going to do that because she is the kind of person I want representing me in Hartford — someone I feel I can trust to put in the hard work and then vote her conscience and her heart. Michelle is honest, intelligent, caring, hard-working and aware of just how serious and complex our current problems are. I doubt she will disappoint me.

Our current state senator, Tony Hwang, just doesn’t fit that mold at all. When it comes to facing the issues squarely and working hard to find creative solutions to those problems (rather than just referring them to another impotent committee for review), Tony leaves a lot to be desired.

For my money, McCabe will prove a much better bet for positive change in November than casting another vote for the ineffective Hwang.

Sue Olsen

Fairfield

Hwang truly cares

To the Editor:

When I read the petty, irrelevant comments that people made about Senator Tony Hwang I was thoroughly disgusted. Tony Hwang doesn't need a slogan or catch phrase to precede his name. What he says he will do, he does to the best of his ability. Not only does the job get done, it gets done without any political mudslinging and is always willing to reach across the aisle. He walks the walk and talks the talk without any negativity, he wholeheartedly cares about the people he represents.

The week before Christmas 2016, we received the horrendous, life altering news that my husband's cancer had returned. One night we were sitting at home, our doorbell rang. I was shocked to see Tony Hwang standing on our porch, offering not just condolences, but his help. He sincerely asked what we needed and if there was anything that he could do to help to please let him know. A year later I was diagnosed with cancer, and Tony Hwang was one of the first to call and ask what he could do for us. Tony puts his money where his mouth is when he preaches about kindness and his passionate support of the constituents of his district.

Connecticut is in serious fiscal trouble. The problems the residents of this state are facing are very real, and many are faced with the harsh reality of having to uproot and leave their home. In recent years, more and more people struggle to pay their bills. These are real issues that real people have to deal with, they don't need to listen to the petty name calling, finger pointing and lies. Tony Hwang's track record speaks for itself, and he will indubitably continue to fight for the people of Connecticut in a positive, uplifting manner when he is re-elected.

I commend Tony Hwang for the job he's done and we will never forget the kindness he bestowed upon us in our time of need. There's no doubt he will continue to do absolutely all he can for the people he represents.

Patricia Lucas