Letters to the Editor: Have a fun and safe Labor Day
Have a fun and
safe Labor Day
To the Editor:
Americans have worked hard this year and have earned a relaxing Labor Day weekend filled with family and friends, barbecue and beer. Before you raise a glass to toast the hard workers this Labor Day weekend, remember to “Drink Wiser” and do your part in keeping our roads, bars and backyards safe by planning ahead for safe rides and staying hydrated between beers.
Anheuser-Busch has been a leader in responsible marketing since the early 1900s, when the company launched its “Budweiser Means Moderation” advertisements.
Over the past 35 years, the brewer and its wholesaler partners, including Dichello Distributors Inc., have invested more than $1 billion in national campaigns and community-based programs to promote alcohol responsibility and prevent drunk driving. Alcohol-related fatalities have decreased 51 percent over this period, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Safe holiday outings start at home, so plan ahead this year for safe rides over Labor Day weekend — schedule a ride share or designate a driver.
And always remember to hydrate between beers. Wishing all the hard workers a fun and safe Labor Day 2018!
Tony Lota
Alcohol awareness coordinator
Dichello Distributors Inc.
