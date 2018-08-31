Letters: Woman fought against racially insensitive drink name

To the Editor:

Thank you for running the Aug. 21 story, “Westport restaurant removes racially insensitive drink from menu.”

I was appalled when I read it, but I especially want to thank Leah Bornstein, the New York resident who, after seeing that Restaurant 323 Main Street in Westport had a drink on the menu called The Tuskegee Experiment, had the temerity to take steps to have the drink removed.

As a trained journalist I, hate to make presumptions, but I assume that Bornstein is not black, due to her surname, unless she married into the Bornstein family. My thanks to her is from a place of respect and gratefulness, that she, if my presumption is right, would come outside of her own culture to respect another culture enough to stand up to the insensitivity of naming a drink after such a horrific experiment done to these black American men who had to fight for their own dignity as human beings and for the respect to fight to be airmen for a country that did not love them very much at the time.

I salute Bornstein’s chutzpah and her understanding of just how cruel the naming of that drink was.

President Bill Clinton apologized for the cruelty of the experiment when he was in office, though the experiment did not occur under his administration. I know people will point out his mistakes, but because of his real (not merely political) relationships with several blacks, I accepted his apology as real.

For those who do not know the story, you can visit the local library for books about the Tuskegee airmen. There are also movies on the subject, such as “The Tuskegee Airmen” (1995, starring Laurence Fishburne, Allen Payne and Malcolm-Jamal Warner), and “Miss Evers’ Boys” (1997, starring Alfre Woodard and Joe Morton).

Sherelle Harris

Norwalk