Why Connecticut should have tolls

To the editor,

I am a 30-year resident of Westport. My husband and I love Connecticut and plan to stay here.

I would like to see our roads and bridges maintained and improved. Tolls are a good source of revenue for this purpose. Every state on the eastern seaboard charges people to drive on its roads. We should as well.

Some people argue that tolls will deter people and businesses from moving to Connecticut. I think it’s poor infrastructure that will more likely keep people and businesses from moving here.

With the technology available, tolls are safe, and it is possible to adjust tolls to address the concerns of commuters and residents with low incomes.

The lock box recently approved by voters will make sure toll revenues are spent on infrastructure.

We need to move Connecticut forward. Tolls are a good means toward that end.

Vicki Volper

Westport