Letter to the editor: Vote for Joe Strickland
To the editor:
I have served for five years with Joe Strickland, chairman of the Blight Prevention Board.
Joe is fair and steady as he listens to neighbors and property owners. He gives everyone a chance to be heard, qualities he would bring to the P&Z, along with his experience as a planner and architect.
Vote for Joe Strickland on Nov. 5.
Jo Ann Davidson
Westport
