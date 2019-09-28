Letter to the editor: Vote for Joe Strickland

To the editor:

I have served for five years with Joe Strickland, chairman of the Blight Prevention Board.

Joe is fair and steady as he listens to neighbors and property owners. He gives everyone a chance to be heard, qualities he would bring to the P&Z, along with his experience as a planner and architect.

Vote for Joe Strickland on Nov. 5.

Jo Ann Davidson

Westport