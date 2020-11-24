Pet of the week:

Moose

Moose is a nine-month old black rabbit at the Connecticut Humane Society’s Westport branch.

Rabbits make wonderful social family pets, but potential owners should familiarize themselves with their care and enrichment needs before adopting. Although relatively easy to care for once you know how, rabbits do require more attention than most people typically think.

Rabbits may be able to live in pairs. When bonded, they will groom each other and snuggle together for companionship. Solo rabbits will need more human social time than pairs. Curious and social, rabbits do benefit from a lot of time out of their cage and can be litter box trained so they can roam freely in a safe environment.

To learn more about Moose, visit the Westport Adoption Center at 455 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880, or call 203-227-4137. The center is currently open by appointment only due to the coronavirus pandemic.