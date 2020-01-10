Letter to the editor: Thanks for record-breaking toy drive

We want to give thanks to our incredible Westport friends, and friends and family far and wide for making this year’s Rebecca Chusid Holiday Toy Drive the best ever! A huge thank you to everyone who donated toys, gift cards, and money and to those who came out to help us wrap and sort.

These organizations and local businesses were hugely instrumental in our massive success this year: The Conservative Synagogue (congregants and Kehillah kids and families), the Learning Community Day School, Artemis, Simple Elegance, Scout & Molly’s and Sharkey’s Cuts For Kids.

Toys, gift cards and clothes were delivered to the following organizations: the Jewish Community House of Bensonhurst, the Heart To Heart Foundation in Bridgeport, The Carver Center in Westport, Bridgeport Hospital Child First, Danbury Resource Center, Westport Department of Health and Human Services, Jewish Family Services, The Carver Center in Norwalk, El Shadai Church, Trinity Productions in Newtown, Head Start in Norwalk, Blackham Elementary School in Bridgeport.

Our daughter Rebecca passed away at the age of 15 months, leaving behind her identical twin sister Jenna, 3-year-old sister Hannah, and her parents.

Broken-hearted and devastated, we needed a way to heal. For the past 25 years the Rebecca Chusid Toy Drive has brought smiles to the faces of children who would not otherwise receive gifts during the holiday season.

Through the generosity of our family, friends and neighbors, we have been extraordinarily successful in keeping Rebecca’s smile and love alive in on the faces and in the hearts of the children and families who receive holiday cheer from our toy drive!

Monica, Adam, Hannah and Jenna Chusid

Westport