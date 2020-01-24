Letter to the editor: Thanking firefighters

To the editor:

I’d like to give a big shoutout to two Westport firefighters — Chris and Justin. I managed to lock myself out of the car yesterday with a big greyhound dog inside. I did not have an extra set of keys.

The firefighters came to my rescue within less than 10 minutes and pried open the car door to release the dog, who promptly licked their hands in gratitude. Thank you, you wonderful gentlemen. You saved the day!

Kerry O’Mahony

Westport