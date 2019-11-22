Letter to the editor: Thank you to HarvestFest supporters

Thank you to HarvestFest supporters

To the editor:

On behalf of our board of directors, staff and event committee chairs, I would like to thank all who attended Domestic Violence Crisis Center’s second annual HarvestFest on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Fairfield County Hunt Club. We are especially grateful to the community of Westport for helping to create a successful evening.

Your generosity allows us to continue the important work of helping those involved in domestic violence crisis and providing education and awareness in the seven communities we serve: Westport, Weston, Wilton,Stamford, Norwalk, New Canaan and Darien.

Domestic violence is the No. 1 health issue facing women and children in the United States, and the leading cause of injury to women between the ages of 15-44, more than car accidents, muggings and rapes combined. DV knows no boundaries — it can affect anyone regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, socioeconomics, gender or sexual orientation.

Because of the generosity of DVCC’s donors and friends, a 15-year old girl at a local high school was able to attend biology class this week, in the face of serious threats from her ex-boyfriend, because she received free counseling from one of our trained social workers. A mother of four escaped from a husband who physically assaulted and stabbed her last weekend because the doors of our safehouses never

close. These and other lifesaving services are available confidentially and free of charge seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

This year’s HarvestFest would not have been possible without the generosity of our sponsors: Cohen and Wolf, Ellen B. Lubell and Leslie Byelas, John and Lynn Watkins, Wendy Herrick and David Owens, John and Christina Hodson, Kimberly and Bill Holmes, Janill and Sahul Sharma, UBS, Moffly Media and Venture Photography.

Many thanks to those who donated their goods and services to our silent auction, including Bespoke Veterinary Services, JL Rocks, Westport Police Department and Pane e Bene. We would like to thank the band “Helix,” a group of immensely talented Staples High School students who gave their time to create a fun, entertaining evening.

As we look ahead to our 40th anniversary next year, DVCC remains committed to providing essential, lifesaving services and powerful education and awareness programming. With the continued support of strong communities like Westport, we are confident that DVCC will succeed in its mission to eradicate domestic violence in Connecticut communities we serve.

Suzanne Adam

DVCC’s executive director