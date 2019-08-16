Letter to the editor: Staying safe on Labor Day

To the editor:

This Labor Day, hardworking men and women across the country will take a well-earned break to gather with family and friends and enjoy the final days of summer 2019. From BBQs to ball games, Americans are looking forward to the long weekend for an opportunity to unwind and soak up the last bit of summer sun.

If you plan to grab a cold one to toast the hard workers in your life, make sure to celebrate responsibly by hydrating between beers and planning for safe rides. Whether you designate a driver, call a rideshare service, or take public transportation to and from your festivities, making it a priority to drink responsibly will ensure your Labor Day weekend ends on the right note.

For more than thirty years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested over $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking and impaired driving. As your local beer distributor, Dichello Distributors Inc. is working alongside Anheuser-Busch to ensure that safety is the number one priority for this Labor Day.

But we need your help. Before you kick back, relax and raise a glass to the last weekend of summer, remember that drunk driving is 100% preventable, and together we can keep our community safe.

Wishing you a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend!

Tony Lota

Dichello Distributors, Inc.

Orange