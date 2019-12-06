Letter to the editor: P2P thanks Thanksgiving volunteers

To the editor:

Thanksgiving is a time to take stock of our blessings and share the bounty of the harvest. This Thanksgiving, hundreds of local residents did that by contributing food, gift cards and volunteer hours to Person-to-Person to provide nearly 1,000 families with healthy, bountiful Thanksgiving dinners.

Grateful families and individuals were able to enjoy the holiday, thanks to the fresh vegetables, turkeys and desserts they received. More than 900 turkeys were donated by Walter Stewart’s Market, Stew Leonard’s, the Congregational Church of New Canaan, CT Food Bank, Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, National Charity League of New Canaan and numerous individuals. Additionally, Point72 Asset Management generously donated funds to purchase food.

Volunteers sorted food at our Stamford, Norwalk and Darien pantries, including employees of Capital One, Connecticut Community Bank, DATTO Inc., FactSet, Marcus Partners, Milward Brown, Point72 Asset Management, Tauck Family Foundation and Xerox. Students from Notre Dame, Staples, Weston and Wilton high schools and Middlebrook Middle School helped sort food. Additional volunteers include Stephanie Cocchia, Taina Gomez and Brian Williams.

Many schools, faith groups and businesses hosted food drives for Thanksgiving. We’d like to thank the Campbell Soup Company, Capital One, Charter Oak Communities, Christie’s Quilt Shop, Commonfund, Cornerstone Community Church, Cranbury Elementary School, DHL, Discovery Capital Management, Emmanuel Church Weston, First Congregational Church on the Green, Jam Studio Norwalk, Kings Highway Elementary School, Marcus Partners, The Maritime Aquarium, Merritt 7 Partners, Nathan Hale Middle School, North Mill Equipment & Finance, Norwalk Junior Football Club, OPUS for Person-to-Person, Pepperidge Farm, St. Jerome Church, St. Ladislaus Church, St. Paul’s on the Green, ServPro, Stop & Shop, Troy Insurance, West Elementary School, Wilton Letter Carriers, Women’s Healthcare of New England and Zotos International. Individual donors include Kim Dickinson, Allison Gagliardi, Kay Krill, Jalna Jaeger, Betsy Bianco and Jay Sandak.

We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who make it possible for P2P to meet the basic needs of area residents and support them on their paths to financial security, at Thanksgiving and throughout the year.

As we count our blessings, we include the blessing of serving the Westport community.

Nancy Coughlin

Person-to-Person CEO