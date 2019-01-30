Letter to the editor: ‘No’ to consolidation of school districts

To my Westport neighbors:

It is imperative you call, write, and email your state representatives, Connecticut newspapers and social media and say ‘no’ to Proposed Bill 454 — Consolidation of School Districts.

This has been proposed by state Sen. Martin Looney (D) who represents Hamden, New Haven and North Haven (looney@senatedems.ct.gov, 860-240-0375).

Please tell Sen. Looney to fix his district and towns and not to steal quality education, educators and money from our towns due to the mismanagement within his District 11 and other large districts.

Westport, Weston, Wilton and our sister and similar towns have always been about differentiation, community, schools, space, character. These small towns and villages are what makes Connecticut truly special. Our family chose Weston nearly 25 years ago.

The Proposed Bill 454 has been created to take away our small town’s dedicated schools and staff along with the high-quality schools and staff of our sister communities, and merge them in with larger districts. They do that, and Hartford takes away a large part of Westport’s and Weston’s and other small town, family-oriented district’s DNA.

If you value the education quality of Westport, Wilton, Weston, Redding, Easton, Ridgefield, Avon, New Canaan, Glastonbury, Simsbury and Canton to name just a few, tell your town leaders to push back hard, and respectfully tell Hartford and the other cities behind this, to clean up their own acts and keep their hands off of our high-quality educational infrastructures.

Harry Falber

Weston

Planning & Zoning Commissioner