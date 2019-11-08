Letter to the editor: Lack of editorial in Westport News

To the editor:

It sure is indicative of this newspaper's out-of-town ownership that there was no weekend editorial speaking to the endorsement of any of the candidates running for local offices.

Further, the absence of such an editorial is indicative of the fact that the paper does not give a damn about the town that allows it (so far) to survive. What a slap in the face of those who have (so far) stuck by you.

Dan Katz

Westport